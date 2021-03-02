FLOTD is J. Eric from Rocky Mount, NC
FLOTD is J. Eric from Rocky Mount, NC!
Occupation? Self-employed
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Not sure
Hobbies? Riding my bike, painting, drawing
Favorite position? I don’t understand the question
Cocktails with a celebrity? Dean Smith
Favorite food? Breakfast
Favorite movie? Casablanca
What’s a weird fact you know? Only one state has a northern border that is a River.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Not up here
Give us a backhanded compliment: Emily reminds us all that it’s freezing and snowing all the time. We know. Stop. Tom interrupts Emily all the time. Why, bud?
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Tell a joke
Most embarrassing moment? Being forced to listen to your show while in the car with my sister-in-law.
ALL TIME favorite song? The Chain
Turn ons? Riding my bike. Drawing. Painting.
Turn offs? People who can’t spell or use bad grammar