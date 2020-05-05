FLOTD is Ian from Chicago
Occupation? Opploans
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? 10 Years
Hobbies? Music and cooking
Favorite position? Standing up
Cocktails with a celebrity? White Russians with Tom Hanks
Favorite food? Sushi and Pasta
Favorite 90’s song? Heart Shaped Box
Most embarrassing moment? The day before leaving for college I sharted myself all over my moms couch and had ask her to clean it up as I took a shower. That’s just one of many other moments.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Drove 147 miles per hour on 94 heading towards Milwaukee
Turn ons? Someone who drinks beer, sassy, has a strong opinion, fit and they have a high tolerance for me
Turn offs? Dosnt listen to music, dosnt drink, to introverted
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Tom; K Emily