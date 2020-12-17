FLOTD is Heidi from Kenosha
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Alterbridge
Hobbies? Fishing, reading, playing music, spending time with my family
Favorite position? Doggie
Cocktails with a celebrity? Mark Tremonti
Favorite food? Spatzel
Favorite movie? Repo the genetic opera
What’s a weird fact you know? Umm idk if it’s weird but French horns have a range of 5 octaves
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Scotland
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Dance silly
Most embarrassing moment? When I was at Disney world walking to space mountain and tripped over my own to feet and completely face planted
ALL TIME favorite song? Imperial March from star wars as done by Epica
Turn ons? Humor
Turn offs? Clowns