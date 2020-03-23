FLOTD is Heather from Kenosha
Occupation? Uline
Relationship status? Single baby!!!
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Oh boy way to many too choose from but lately I’ve been digging Falling in Reverse
Hobbies? I like making beaded bracelets and going to the lake front and looking for seaglass or rocks to polish
Favorite position? Any position as long as it has the kinky involved
Cocktails with a celebrity? Danny Elfman or Tim Burton
Favorite food? Hmm authentic Mexican or chineese or even better a home cooked meal not made by me
Favorite 90’s song? Don’t Speak by No Doubt
Most embarrassing moment?I don’t think I have an embarrassing moment but I hate calling people by the wrong name
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Got into a car accident on purpose with out even trying to do so
Turn ons? Honest hard-workers and good hygiene
Turn offs? Clinginess and lying bad hygiene
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Def F Eddie marry Tom and sorry Emily!