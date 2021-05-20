FLOTD is Hannah from Mount Prospect
Occupation? Radio (Monday Motivation with Hannah B!)
Relationship status? Single as a Pringle
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Pearl Jam
Hobbies? Kickboxing, lifting, college athlete
Favorite position? Morning Show Co-host
Cocktails with a celebrity? Post Malone
Favorite food? Double bacon cheeseburger
Favorite movie? A League of Their Own
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Germany
Most embarrassing moment? Saying there were 54 states
Turn ons? Gentlemen
Turn offs? Snapchat requests