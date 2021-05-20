      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Hannah from Mount Prospect

May 20, 2021 @ 8:14am

FLOTD is Hannah from Mount Prospect!

Occupation? Radio (Monday Motivation with Hannah B!)
Relationship status? Single as a Pringle 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Pearl Jam
Hobbies? Kickboxing, lifting, college athlete 
Favorite position? Morning Show Co-host
Cocktails with a celebrity? Post Malone
Favorite food? Double bacon cheeseburger 
Favorite movie? A League of Their Own
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Germany 
Most embarrassing moment? Saying there were 54 states 
Turn ons? Gentlemen
Turn offs? Snapchat requests

Recent Podcasts