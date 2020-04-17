FLOTD is Gordon from Des Plaines
Occupation? Cemetery
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Disturbed
Hobbies? 420
Favorite position? Doggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Gentleman’s Jack with Weird Al
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite 90’s song? All Star – Smash Mouth
Most embarrassing moment? Getting caught by the police in my car having fun with my girlfriend
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Me and my friends got drunk and broke-in knowing the apartment was empty just to crash for the night
Turn ons? Honesty and a great smile
Turn offs? Rudeness
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie