FLOTD is Gabi from Crystal Lake
FLOTD is Gabi from Crystal Lake!
Occupation? Work from Home for U-Haul
Relationship status? Happily married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Halestorm
Hobbies? Crochet artist, writer, revolutionary
Favorite position? On top!
Cocktails with a celebrity? Raspberry Mojitos with Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite food? Sushi
Favorite 90’s song? MmmBop!
Most embarrassing moment? Texting a modified picture of myself to my phone number neighbor and getting hit on as a response.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Lost 60 pounds the RIGHT way in 5 months!
Turn ons? Sense of humor, smile, and a guitarist
Turn offs? Loud chewer, BO, and anyone who things I’m weak in any way…
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily!