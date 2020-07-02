FLOTD is Freddie from Crystal Lake
Occupation? Gas company
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Avatar
Hobbies? Work on cars
Favorite position? Corkscrew
Cocktails with a celebrity? Whiskey with Ryan Reynolds
Favorite food? Mexican food
Most embarrassing moment? Shart-ing in the grocery store
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Zip lined off a mountain down across Haiti beach.
Turn ons? Tattoos
Turn offs? Ugg boots and snobs
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F&M-Emily,K-Eddie,Drink W/-Tom