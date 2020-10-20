FLOTD is Frank from Hanover Park
Occupation? AT&T
Relationship status? Widowed
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Photography, Going out with friends, traveling
Favorite position? Missionary
Cocktails with a celebrity? Neal Middleton from Royal Bliss
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? The Godfather
What’s a weird fact you know? The leaning tower of piza started leaning before the building was finished
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Costa Rica
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Laugh
Most embarrassing moment? Pants fell down at the airport going through security
ALL TIME favorite song? Pain by Royal Bliss
Turn ons? Women in leather
Turn offs? Bad sense of humor