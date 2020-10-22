FLOTD is Eric from Beach Park
FLOTD is Eric from Beach Park!
Occupation? Zion park district
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Iron Maiden and Beartooth
Hobbies? Riding my bike
Favorite position? All
Cocktails with a celebrity? Steve Harris
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? The Breakfast Club
What’s a weird fact you know? Idk
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Antarctica
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Stand there awkwardly
Most embarrassing moment? Relieving myself in my pants in elementary school
ALL TIME favorite song? Still life (iron maiden, piece of mind)
Turn ons? Um
Turn offs? Um