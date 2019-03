FLOTD is Emma from Crystal Lake!

Occupation? Family medicine

Relationship status? Single

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Halestorm

Hobbies? Reading

Favorite position? Noneya

Cocktail of choice? Rum and Coke

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? “Jersey Turnpiked” off a busy road

Turn ons? Tattoos, cursing and beards

Turn offs? Whiners and people with no work ethic

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom (sorry Tom)