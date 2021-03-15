FLOTD is Emily from DeKalb
FLOTD is Emily from DeKalb!
Occupation? Advanced Disposal
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Deftones
Hobbies? Swimming
Favorite position? Wouldn’t you like to know
Cocktails with a celebrity? Keanu Reeves
Favorite movie? The Matrix
What’s a weird fact you know? The orange dust stuck to your fingers after eating Cheetos is called cheetlez
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Scotland
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Smile
Most embarrassing moment? Falling on my face during marching band
ALL TIME favorite song? Rosemary by Deftones
Turn ons? Intelligence; nice smile; not being a dick
Turn offs? Rudeness, being a know-it-all