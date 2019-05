FLOTD is Emily from Antioch

Occupation? Bon Voyage

Relationship status? Single

Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment

Hobbies? Archery, fitness and outdoor stuff

Favorite position? Cowgirl

Cocktail of choice? Gentlemen Jack

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Danced naked in the desert

Turn ons? Confidence, strength and old school gentlemen

Turn offs? I hate desperate people and laziness

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom