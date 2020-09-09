      Breaking News
FLOTD is Eddie’s Sister – Lizzie

Sep 9, 2020 @ 8:04am

FLOTD is Eddie’s Sister – Lizzie! Vote for her to be the next Hooter’s COVER GIRL!

Occupation? Hooters in Gurnee
Relationship status? Yes, I have a person 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Jackyl
Hobbies? Being outdoors, adventuring, antiquing, beaching, lazy days and horror movies
Favorite position?
Cocktails with a celebrity? Dolly Parton
Favorite food? Italian 
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Tennessee 
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Velociraptor impression 
Most embarrassing moment? Something every day 
Turn ons? Pass;)

 

WHERE TO VOTE: hooters.com/calendarvote

When you get there click “VOTE”

Click “find by first name” and select “J-R”. Scroll down and find “Lizzie Polenzani” – Click her name and picture

Before you vote, it will ask you to register with your name, phone number and email. It will also ask you what your favorite Hooters is, select “GURNEE”

Once you’re registered you can vote for Lizzie!

You can vote 5 times!

