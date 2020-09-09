FLOTD is Eddie’s Sister – Lizzie
FLOTD is Eddie’s Sister – Lizzie! Vote for her to be the next Hooter’s COVER GIRL!
Occupation? Hooters in Gurnee
Relationship status? Yes, I have a person
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Jackyl
Hobbies? Being outdoors, adventuring, antiquing, beaching, lazy days and horror movies
Favorite position?
Cocktails with a celebrity? Dolly Parton
Favorite food? Italian
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Tennessee
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Velociraptor impression
Most embarrassing moment? Something every day
Turn ons? Pass;)
WHERE TO VOTE: hooters.com/calendarvote
When you get there click “VOTE”
Click “find by first name” and select “J-R”. Scroll down and find “Lizzie Polenzani” – Click her name and picture
Before you vote, it will ask you to register with your name, phone number and email. It will also ask you what your favorite Hooters is, select “GURNEE”
Once you’re registered you can vote for Lizzie!
You can vote 5 times!