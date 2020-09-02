      Breaking News
FLOTD is Donna from Richmond

Sep 2, 2020 @ 7:52am

FLOTD is Donna from Richmond!

Occupation? Jewel
Relationship status? Married 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Camping
Favorite position? Whatever gets the job done
Cocktails with a celebrity? A glass of wine with Morgan Freeman
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? Any 80’s John Hughs movie
What’s a weird fact you know? Kangaroos have three vaginas
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Australia
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Sing
Most embarrassing moment? I don’t know
ALL TIME favorite song? Too many to choose
Turn ons? Honesty, humor, tattoos
Turn offs? Disrespectful aholes and narcissists

