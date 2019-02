FLOTD is Donna from Island Lake!

Occupation? Oncology nurse

Relationship status? Single, ready to mingle

Hobbies? Riding my motorcycle

Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment

Cocktail of choice? Haha you said cock

Fav curse word? Cunt

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Stripped

Turn ons? Confidence

Turn offs? Liars and thieves

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Tom (he seems like he’d be a great hubby)