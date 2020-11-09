FLOTD is Diane from Round Lake
FLOTD is Diane from Round Lake!
Occupation? Target
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Korn
Hobbies? Off Roading, doing makeup, glamping, and visiting the National Parks
Favorite position? Reverse cowgirl
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jason Momoa
Favorite food? Queso Fundido
Favorite movie? “The Thing” with Kurt Russell
What’s a weird fact you know? Jason Miller from The Exorcist (Father Damian) is the father of Jason Patric (Michael) from The Lost Boys
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? South Dakota
Most embarrassing moment? Went to work at a previous job with my yoga pants on backwards all day
ALL TIME favorite song? “Mother” by Danzig
Turn ons? Must love Game of Thrones
Turn offs? FEET