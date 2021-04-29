FLOTD is David from Lindenhurst
FLOTD is David from Lindenhurst!
Occupation? Wheeling
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? The Doors then Tom Petty then Shinedown, 5FDP.
Hobbies? Cars, writing poetry, anything Iowa Hawkeyes, building stuff, music n beer in my driveway and wave to those who go by
Favorite position? Woof, woof
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jim Morrison- The Lizard King
Favorite movie? Star Trek 2-Wrath of Kahn – seen it 146 times
What’s a weird fact you know? The Monarch Butterfly is on the endangered species list
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Venice, Italy
Give us a backhanded compliment… Emily makes the show
Most embarrassing moment? Waaaay too many times to count but alcohol was always involved
ALL TIME favorite song? Bohemian Rhapsody – the meaning behind it is phenomenal
Turn ons? Being unique, true to on self and others, funny, sarcasm in case you didn’t know.
Turn offs? Politics, whiners, those who give up