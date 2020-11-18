      Breaking News
FLOTD is Dave from Richmond

Nov 18, 2020 @ 7:46am

FLOTD is Dave from Richmond!

Occupation? Doyals in Richmond
Relationship status? Married 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Hanging out with my wife
Favorite position? Any position with Donna
Cocktails with a celebrity? Ozzy Osbourne
Favorite movie? The Martian
What’s a weird fact you know? Squirrels are behind most power outages in the U.S
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Tennessee
Most embarrassing moment? Calling Taylor from Royal Bliss Tyler uugghh
ALL TIME favorite song? Medication – Royal Bliss
Turn ons? Donna
Turn offs? Covid

