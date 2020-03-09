FLOTD is Daryl from Twin Lakes
FLOTD is Daryl from Twin Lakes
Occupation? Self employed
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Shooting pool and getting drunk with Dana
Favorite position? Whatever it takes to get the job done
Cocktails with a celebrity? Doobies with Snoop Dog
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite 90’s song? Enter Sandman
Most embarrassing moment? Peed on myself
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Drank with Scott and Dana
Turn ons? Tall woman
Turn offs? Even taller woman
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie