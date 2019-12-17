FLOTD is Danielle from Algonquin
FLOTD is Danielle from Algonquin
Occupation? N/A
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Papa Roach
Hobbies? Going to concerts
Favorite position? Cowgirl
Cocktails with a celebrity? Lzzy Hale
Favorite food? Deep dish pizza
Favorite 90’s song? Tearin’ up my heart -*NSYNC
Most embarrassing moment? Too embarrassing to even say
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Got married!
Turn ons? Funny and good personality
Turn offs? Rude and acts like they are better than others
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom