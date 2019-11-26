FLOTD is Dani from Carpentersville
FLOTD is Dani from Carpentersville
Occupation? Infiniwiz
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Disturbed
Hobbies? Resin work, reading, shooting at the range with my husband
Favorite position? Almost all of them
Cocktails with a celebrity? Sailor Jerry & cherry Dr. Pepper with Johnny Depp
Favorite food? Pizza
Most embarrassing moment? Having sex in my boyfriend’s (now husband) jeep and getting caught by a rent-a-cop who kept staring at me while I was trying to put my shirt back on
Craziest thing thing you’ve ever done? Moving down to TX with a friend and hooking up with him and his wife
Turn ons? Beards, blue eyes, and dad body
Turn offs? Being too much of an asshole
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Group party?!