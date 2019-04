FLOTD is Dana from Park Ridge

Occupation? Scotty Gear

Relationship status? Taken

Hobbies? Concerts and horror movies

Cocktail of choice? Shots of Goldschläger

Favorite position? Doggy

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Sex in the woods

Turn ons? Tattoos, gorgeous eyes, my boyfriend

Turn offs? ASSHOLES

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Tom; K Emily (sorry Emily)