FLOTD is Dan from Rolling Meadows!

Occupation? Restaurant manager

Relationship status? Married (had to chase her for 13 years)

Hobbies? Concerts, football, cooking

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Nothing More

Fav 90’s song? The Thong Song!

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Gone streaking

Turn ons? Nice smile, intelligent, funny and short (my wife is 4’11)

Turn offs? Uptight, lazy, stupid

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie