FLOTD is Dallis from Zion!
Occupation? Recruit Training Command
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment
Hobbies? Jeeping
Favorite position? Reverse CG
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tommy Lee
Favorite movie? Varsity Blues
What’s a weird fact you know? In depth movie and TV knowledge
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Norway
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? A jagerbomb
Most embarrassing moment? Pants were unzipped the duration of a 30 minute speech
ALL TIME favorite song? Panama
Turn ons? Smile and nice hair
Turn offs? Ugly tattoos