FLOTD is Cydney from Franksville

Occupation? SAHM

Relationship status? In a relationship + 5 kids!

Hobbies? Concerts, video games and swimming

Fav WIIL Rock band? In This Moment

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Mudding while 8 months pregnant

Turn ons? Sense of humor, intelligent, good heart

Turn offs? Liars and ignorance