FLOTD is Courtney from Hampshire
FLOTD is Courtney from Hampshire!
Occupation? Illinois Pain Institute
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Tough one… Metallica
Hobbies? Traveling is my new hobby
Favorite position? All of them
Cocktails with a celebrity? Whiskey with Snoop
Favorite food? Tacos
Favorite 90’s song? Creep!
Most embarrassing moment? Well not as much embarrassing for me but more freaking weird, I had a random drunk girl ask me to smell her vagina in a bar bathroom and tell her if it smelled like vomit…..so that was fun.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Skydiving
Turn ons? Someone who can make me laugh
Turn offs? Arrogance
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Can I F you all at the same time… I don’t wanna K anyone!