FLOTD is Christy from Union Grove

Occupation? Alliant Physical Therapy

Relationship status? Married + 2 kids

Hobbies? Hanging out with friends and family

Favorite band? 5FDP, Breaking Ben, Pop Evil

Fav position? Woof Woof

Turn ons? Bald heads and tattoos

Turn offs? True sarcasm and whiners

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom