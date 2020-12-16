FLOTD is Christy from Kansasville
FLOTD is Christy from Kansasville!
Occupation? Alliant Physical Therapy Group
Relationship status? Separated
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Pop Evil and Seether
Hobbies? Listening to music, artwork
Favorite position? Any lol
Cocktails with a celebrity? Ryan Reynolds
Favorite movie? Titanic
What’s a weird fact you know? A woodpeckers tongue wraps around its brain many times to protect the brain from being concussed when it pecks
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Bora Bora in an ocean hut
Give us a backhanded compliment… Tom and Emily are surprisingly funny!
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Fake tap dance or my infamous catwalk
Most embarrassing moment? My ex-husband was throwing garbage on a large fire in front of his friends and one of the bags was from our bathroom. Needless to say, many things were exposed.
ALL TIME favorite song? More than a feeling by Boston
Turn ons? Tattoos, good kisser, funny, taller than me
Turn offs? Sarcasm and arrogance