FLOTD is Chris from Kenosha!
Occupation? Dickow/Czyak tile company
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? HELL YEAH!
Hobbies? Golf, playing bass, and being an all around disappointment.
Favorite position? People have a favorite? I’m in it for her.
Cocktails with a celebrity? Chad grey. I met him and the rest of hellyeah at the old studio.
Favorite movie? THE CROW
What’s a weird fact you know? Time may not “heal” all wounds but it does give you perspective in order to allow yourself to deal with them in a healthy way. Or an unhealthy way.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? East coast – Rhode Island
Most embarrassing moment? Flipping over the Handle bars of my 20″ bmx bike in front of like 15 people. Ended up with 14 stitches in my face.
ALL TIME favorite song? Not falling by MuDvAyNe
Turn ons? Loooooong legs, intelligence, red hair.
Turn offs? Stupidity, ignorance, and people who are conceded.