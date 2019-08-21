      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Chris from Ingleside

Aug 21, 2019 @ 7:57am

FLOTD is Chris from Ingleside

Occupation? Utility company
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Korn
Hobbies? Bowling, traveling, eating 
Favorite food? Prime Rib
Cocktails with a celebrity? Nicholas Cage 
Most embarrassing moment? Farted during a work meeting
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Sex on a picnic table at an abandoned golf course
Turn ons? Confidence, dark humor, empathy
Turn offs? Arrogance, feeling like the world owes you 
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie

Recent Podcasts