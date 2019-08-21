FLOTD is Chris from Ingleside
FLOTD is Chris from Ingleside
Occupation? Utility company
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Korn
Hobbies? Bowling, traveling, eating
Favorite food? Prime Rib
Cocktails with a celebrity? Nicholas Cage
Most embarrassing moment? Farted during a work meeting
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Sex on a picnic table at an abandoned golf course
Turn ons? Confidence, dark humor, empathy
Turn offs? Arrogance, feeling like the world owes you
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie