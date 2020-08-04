FLOTD is Chris from Grayslake
FLOTD is Chris from Grayslake!
Occupation? TruGreen
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Tool
Hobbies? Hiking, gaming, tinkering, cars
Favorite position? Picked up against the wall
Cocktails with a celebrity? I got drunk with Neil Flynn on black out Wednesday 2018
Favorite food? Pulled pork
Favorite movie? Interstellar
What’s a weird fact you know? Human beings are 60% genetically identical to Bananas
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Colorado
Give us a backhanded compliment… Tom and Emily morning show is that shit show you want to happen
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Nerd out on physics, play pool, yell woo and take a drink
Most embarrassing moment? Once was drunk and was a 2 pump chump with a 11/10 babe
ALL TIME favorite song? Bittersweet Symphony because of the message
Turn ons? An assertive woman
Turn offs? Lack of confidence
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie