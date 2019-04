FLOTD is Cheyanne from Lake Geneva

Occupation? Childcare

Relationship status? Engaged

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Fozzy

Hobbies? Working out, supporting indie wrestling, anything outdoors

Favorite curse word? D*ckhole

Cocktail of choice? Dirty Kettle One martini

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? In life? Had kids lol

Turn ons? Athletic, goofy and loves horror

Turn offs? Being full of yourself

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie