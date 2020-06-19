FLOTD is Chelsie from Spring Grove
FLOTD is Chelsie from Spring Grove!
Occupation? Best friends pet care
Relationship status? Taken
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Roooooyal Bliss
Hobbies? Beer and bonfires, cooking, ATVs, hunting and fishing
Favorite position? Any
Cocktails with a celebrity? Cocktails and shots with John Candy
Favorite food? Broccoli bites
Most embarrassing moment? Fell in a ice fishing hole and had to be pulled my snowmobile on a sled back to shore
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Rode a sled off a roof onto a mattress…successfully
Turn ons? Camo, a sense of humor, and a witty personality
Turn offs? Skinny jeans, man buns, and when it takes you longer to get ready than I do
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie