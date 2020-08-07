FLOTD is Cassandra from Pleasant Prairie
Occupation? EchoLakeFoods
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? I can not pick just one…..sorry, not sorry
Hobbies? Making it through the day
Favorite position? Pretzel dip
Cocktails with a celebrity? Keanu Reeves… and/or Tom Kief
Favorite food? The kind that goes in my mouth
Favorite movie? TOP 3: The Goonies, The Princess Bride, The Breakfast Club
What’s a weird fact you know? Ancient Greeks used spider webs as bandage
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Edinburgh, Scotland
Give us a backhanded compliment… I am amazed at the level of intelligences your Listeners have after listening to you every morning.
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Punch them in the Throat……Just Kidding, I don’t have a thing.
Most embarrassing moment? I don’t think there is one that stands out above all the others.
ALL TIME favorite song? Nothing Else Matters – Metallica
Turn ons? Beards, Good Hygiene, Humor, and Hard working
Turn offs? The Cockiness of all Cockiness, Bad Hygiene, Jerks, and no sense of Humor