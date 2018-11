FLOTD is Cassandra from Kenosha

Occupation? MillerCoors

Relationship status? Married + 1 kiddo

Hobbies? Teaching myself to play guitar

Fav position? Cowgirl

Cocktail of choice? Sailor Jerry’s and Mountain Dew

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Sky diving

Fav 90’s song? I’ll Make Love to You

Turn ons? Good sense of humor

Turn offs? Bad hygeine

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom