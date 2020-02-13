FLOTD is Cass from Spring Grove
FLOTD is Cass from Spring Grove!
Occupation? Pollen
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Metallica
Hobbies? Traveling, musical festivals
Favorite position? Doggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jack Daniels with Bradley Cooper
Favorite food? Fair food!
Favorite 90’s song? TLC “No Scrubs”
Most embarrassing moment? Dancing in the stage with the band in Nashville
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Cried over a dude
Turn ons? Stability
Turn offs? Neediness
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom