FLOTD is Carl from Racine
Occupation? Security firm
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Halestorm
Hobbies? Video games, woodworking
Favorite position? There’s a few
Cocktails with a celebrity? Emilia Clark
Favorite movie? Star Wars
What’s a weird fact you know? A Buttload is a unit of measurement for wine barrels.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Happy in Wisco
Give us a backhanded compliment… You look so much more happier with makeup on.
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Stare into the void
Most embarrassing moment? Which one?
ALL TIME favorite song? Legendary by Skillet
Turn ons? Confidence, a fun personality
Turn offs? Scrubs