FLOTD is Candy from Ingleside

Apr 2, 2021 @ 8:14am

FLOTD is Candy from Ingleside!

Occupation? Avon Township
Relationship status? Married 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Godsmack
Hobbies? Canoeing, Camping and Listening to Music
Favorite position? Office manager;)
Cocktails with a celebrity? Sully Erna
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? Undercover Blues
What’s a weird fact you know? Almost 163,000 pints of Guinness are wasted in facial hair each year.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Ireland
Give us a backhanded compliment: You guys look really good from far away
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Only my husband asks me that and I can’t say what I do
Most embarrassing moment? While waitressing my skirt was caught in my nylons after a bathroom break. I came out and continued serving until someone told me they could see my ass
ALL TIME favorite song? Children of the sun – Billy Thorpe
Turn ons? A nice, tight ass
Turn offs? Saggy pants

