FLOTD is Brian from Salem

Jun 4, 2020 @ 7:46am

FLOTD is Brian from Salem!

Occupation? Amazon
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? 5FDP
Hobbies? Bowling
Favorite position? Is there such a thing as a bad one?
Cocktails with a celebrity? Shot of Jack with Chester Bennington
Favorite food? Italian
Favorite 90’s song? Candlebox – Far Behind
Most embarrassing moment? Texting the wrong person
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Jumped on stage at a friends show and starting singing with the band.
Turn ons? My wife 
Turn offs? Wearing too much perfume
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Let’s all go Bowling and have drinks!!!!!!!

