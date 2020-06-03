      Breaking News
FLOTD is Brian from Round Lake

Jun 3, 2020 @ 7:39am

FLOTD is Brian from Round Lake!

Occupation? Great Lakes Naval Station
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Metallica
Hobbies? Shooting
Favorite position? Missionary
Cocktails with a celebrity? Pina Coladas with Dwayne Johnson
Favorite food? Oh gosh….pizza, tacos, anything not good for you
Most embarrassing moment? Slipped and fell after pulling a car over when I was 5-0
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Not sure
Turn ons? My wife
Turn offs? People too into themselves, attitudes, can’t put their phones down
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie

