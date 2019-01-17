Occupation? Frame up Wheel Works Relationship status? Single + two kids Hobbies? Motorcycles Fav WIIL Rock band? Godsmack Cocktail of choice? Coors Light Turn ons? Chicks in trucks Turn offs? Crocks

FLOTD is Brian from Island Lake

RELATED CONTENT

A glow-in-the-dark ramen shop makes food that looks like something out of an alien world

420 Hit of the Day – Bring Me The Horizon – Wonderful Life

Producer Rick Rubin The Subject Of New Showtime Docu-Series

#Midnightallica

10 o’clock Rock Block

420 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Marwood’s Fall – Enemy In Me