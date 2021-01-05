      Breaking News
FLOTD is Brian from Burlington

Jan 5, 2021 @ 7:27am

FLOTD is Brian from Burlington!

Occupation? RosalindFranklinUniv
Relationship status? Single 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Seether
Hobbies? Bikes, bowling, chillin’
Favorite position? All of them
Cocktails with a celebrity? John Belushi
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? History of the World Part 1
What’s a weird fact you know? Squirrels cause most power outages
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? In a cabin
Give us a backhanded compliment… You’re better than country
Most embarrassing moment? Wiped out on the bowling lanes
ALL TIME favorite song? The Light
Turn ons? Knee high boots and a nice buttocks
Turn offs? ??

