FLOTD is Brett from Lombard
FLOTD is Brett from Lombard!
Occupation? A Rail Road
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Volbeat
Hobbies? Fishing
Favorite position? Forward, but haven’t played hockey in a while.
Cocktails with a celebrity? Whiskey on the rocks with Kate Beckinsale
Favorite food? Pastor tacos
Most embarrassing moment? Swim trunks coming off after diving in into our local pool off the high dive.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Got stuck in chest deep powder for a while snowboarding in Montana
Turn ons? My wife In comfy clothes
Turn offs? Work calls
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? K- Thomas, bar hop with Emily and Eddie