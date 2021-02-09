      Breaking News
Feb 9, 2021 @ 8:21am

FLOTD is Brandy from Ingleside!

Occupation? DoorDash
Relationship status? Married 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment
Hobbies? Watching Movies
Favorite position? Just no butt stuff
Cocktails with a celebrity? Maria Brink
Favorite movie? Harry Potter collection
What’s a weird fact you know? I can light a lighter with my toes
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Anywhere in Europe
Most embarrassing moment? I got busted by my boss having sent on a tractor behind my work.
ALL TIME favorite song? 3DG – Infrared
Turn ons? Big, Tall strong men
Turn offs? Douchebags

