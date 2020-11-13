FLOTD is Brad from Gurnee
Occupation? Garbologist
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Ghost
Hobbies? Touching myself
Favorite position? Valedictorian
Cocktails with a celebrity? Olivia Munn
Favorite food? Kumas burger
Favorite movie? Super Bad
What’s a weird fact you know? A group of crows is called a murder
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Uranus
Give us a backhanded compliment… You are not totally useless, you can be used as a bad example
Most embarrassing moment? I am an embarrassment so I don’t really have anything that sticks out
ALL TIME favorite song? Welcome to the Machine, Pink Floyd
Turn ons? Funny, outgoing
Turn offs? Arrogant, narcissistic, duck lip selfies