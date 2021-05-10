FLOTD is Bobbie Jo from Genoa City
Occupation? Magnum Machining
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? All of them
Hobbies? Anything outdoors in warm weather
Favorite position? Sleeping
Cocktails with a celebrity? Emily of course;)
Favorite movie? Wizard of Oz
What’s a weird fact you know? More twins are being born now then ever before
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Anywhere that doesn’t get below 60 degrees
Most embarrassing moment? Too embarrassed to say
ALL TIME favorite song? Jack and Diane
Turn ons? Not sure these days
Turn offs? Muscle neck
