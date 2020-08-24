FLOTD is BEX from Lake Zurich
Occupation? Marketing
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Highly Suspect
Hobbies? Cosplaying & volunteering as a Costumer with a cause
Favorite position? Relaxing on a couch
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tina Fey
Favorite movie? The Craft
What’s a weird fact you know? It takes a ran of sunshine 8 minutes and 23 seconds to reach the earth
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Greece
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Howl like an orangutan
Most embarrassing moment? Falling flat on my bum trying to waterski at away camp, it was painful and I was dubbed water wedgie queen.
ALL TIME favorite song? Drive by Incubus
Turn ons? Genuine, Confident People
Turn offs? Deception and lack of accountability