FLOTD is Ben from Salem

Occupation? Grubbs Mechanical (HVAC)

Relationship status? Single

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Hinder

Hobbies? Working out, kayaking, working on cars

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Stood ontop of a car in motion with no driver

Favorite 90’s song I want it that way – BSB

Turn ons? Good smile, sense of humor and common sense

Turn offs? Bad driving/ugly laugh

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom