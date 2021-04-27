      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Audrey from Gurnee

Apr 27, 2021 @ 8:04am

Occupation? SportsClips
Relationship status? Single 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? 5FDP
Hobbies? Harleys,fishing, snowmoblining, boating
Favorite position? Doggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Toby Keith
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? 50 First Dates
What’s a weird fact you know? Hitler was nominated for a nobel prize
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Tennessee
Give us a backhanded compliment: Tom Kief rocks
Most embarrassing moment? Hard to embarrass me
ALL TIME favorite song? Love, Hate, Sex, Pain
Turn ons? Harleys and snapbacks.
Turn offs? Skinny jeans and liberals

